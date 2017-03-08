Marty Stuart leads an enriching musical journey a Way Out Westa
Guitarist Mike Campbell turns out to have been the perfect choice to produce “Way Out West,” the latest album by country traditionalist Marty Stuart. The two met when Campbell's band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, played behind Johnny Cash on his 1996 landmark “Unchained” album.
