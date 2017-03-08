Marty Stuart leads an enriching music...

Marty Stuart leads an enriching musical journey a Way Out Westa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Guitarist Mike Campbell turns out to have been the perfect choice to produce “Way Out West,” the latest album by country traditionalist Marty Stuart. The two met when Campbell's band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, played behind Johnny Cash on his 1996 landmark “Unchained” album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Sat undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Sat Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC