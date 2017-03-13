Maren Morris expands "Hero" as she pr...

Maren Morris expands "Hero" as she prepares to headline the UK and Ireland

9 hrs ago

The Texas native will release a digital-only expanded edition of her debut album Hero this Friday, complete with three songs that were not included when the record came out last June. Hero Deluxe adds "Company You Keep," which was previously available on Maren's self-titled EP, as well as "Bummin' Cigarettes" and "Space."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

