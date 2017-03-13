Maren Morris expands "Hero" as she prepares to headline the UK and Ireland
The Texas native will release a digital-only expanded edition of her debut album Hero this Friday, complete with three songs that were not included when the record came out last June. Hero Deluxe adds "Company You Keep," which was previously available on Maren's self-titled EP, as well as "Bummin' Cigarettes" and "Space."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC