Luke Bryan spotted in Tuscaloosa again; see pics of country star partying at bar on the Strip

Country music superstar Luke Bryan returned to Tuscaloosa Friday night, causing a stir when he appeared at Rounders Bar on the Strip. The venue quickly shared his visit via the following photos on Twitter.

