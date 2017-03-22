Lovett returning to Summer Music Series
This year's Lowell Summer Music Series lineup features a pleasing mix of returning acts and first-time performers who will come to Boarding House Park. There's Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Judy Collins, who have all played the Lowell Summer Music Series before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|19 hr
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Wed
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC