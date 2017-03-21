Little Big Town to headline Stadium of Fire

Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.