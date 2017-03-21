Lawsuit in long-running same-sex cust...

Lawsuit in long-running same-sex custody case to proceed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Virginia businessman Philip Zodhiates leaves U.S. District Court in Buffalo, N.Y., where he was on trial for international parental kidnapping and conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan 3 hr brtty johnson 1
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Mar 17 Reliable Phart 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Mar 16 Anonymous 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC