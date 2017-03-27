Lauren Alaina, Dan+Shay and Chris Stapleton help Rascal Flatts take it "Back to Us"

R ascal Flatts may have taken a back-to-basics approach to their tenth studio album, producing and co-writing much of it themselves, but the trio included plenty of their friends in the effort as well. Lauren Alaina contributes vocals to "Are You Happy Now," one of the tunes crafted by Jay DeMarcus , Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney , while Dan + Shay offer their songwriting chops on "Hopin' You Were Lookin'."

