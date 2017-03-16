Last Chance to Bid on VIP Experience With Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry
If you want to bid on the Carrie Underwood VIP experience at the Grand Ole Opry via Charitybuzz.com , you'd better make an offer before 2 p.m. CT. Charitybuzz's first-ever curated music auction is live and includes the chance to spend time with country music stars such as Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more.
