Last Chance to Bid on VIP Experience ...

Last Chance to Bid on VIP Experience With Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

If you want to bid on the Carrie Underwood VIP experience at the Grand Ole Opry via Charitybuzz.com , you'd better make an offer before 2 p.m. CT. Charitybuzz's first-ever curated music auction is live and includes the chance to spend time with country music stars such as Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) 3 hr Kimberly brookd 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC