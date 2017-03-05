Kelsea Ballerini's "Yeah Boy" Officially Enters Country Radio's Top 10
"Yeah Boy," the fourth single from Kelsea Ballerini's debut album "The First Time," officially enters country radio's Top 10 this week. The #10 position is based on chart points.
