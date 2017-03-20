Kelsea Ballerini added to list of ACM Awards performers
Last year's Academy of Country Music New Female Vocalist of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini , will return to this year's award's show as a featured performer. This year, Kelsea is up for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Video of the Year for her single "Peter Pan."
