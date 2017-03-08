Keith Urban covers Miranda Lambert's 'Vice' backstage at the Opry
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? During a recent stop at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, superstar Keith Urban flipped the gender perspective of Miranda Lambert 's hit single "Vice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC