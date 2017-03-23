Jon Pardi and the late Buck Owens sha...

Jon Pardi and the late Buck Owens share a stage in American Currents exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum feature exhibit called "American Currents" features artists who defined 2016, paired with superstars of the past. Jon Pardi is proud to be a part of the exhibit.

