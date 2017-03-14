Jason Aldean Is Already Back in the Studio Working on His Eighth Album
Ever since Jason Aldean dropped his debut album in 2005, he's never gone more than two years in-between releasing projects, with follow-up albums in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. From early indications, it sounds like the Georgia native is intent on keeping his two-years-or-less streak intact.
