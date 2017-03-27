Jason Aldean Continues His Work In Th...

Jason Aldean Continues His Work In The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Jason Aldean is continuing his effort to help in the fight against breast cancer. The "She's Country" singer is offering breast cancer survivors the chance to be an honorary roadie when he kicks off his They Don't Know Tour in Toledo, Ohio, on April 27. Jason has been in raising awareness for breast cancer research since 2004, after losing a dear friend to the disease.

