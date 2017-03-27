Jason Aldean Continues His Work In The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Jason Aldean is continuing his effort to help in the fight against breast cancer. The "She's Country" singer is offering breast cancer survivors the chance to be an honorary roadie when he kicks off his They Don't Know Tour in Toledo, Ohio, on April 27. Jason has been in raising awareness for breast cancer research since 2004, after losing a dear friend to the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Sun
|Truth Hurts Hard
|127
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC