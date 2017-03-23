Jake Owen to headline Music City for first time April 27
"I left Florida in 2004 to make Music City my home." Jake said in a prepared statement as the concert was announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Wed
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Wed
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC