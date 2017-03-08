Ita s only country, but he likes it: Mick Jagger featured on new Brad Paisley song
We already knew that John Fogerty will be featured on country superstar Brad Paisley 's upcoming album, Love and War , but now Paisley has revealed that an even more famous rock legend also contributed to the record Mick Jagger . The Rolling Stones frontman lends his vocals to song titled "Drive of Shame," which he co-wrote with Paisley and Matt Clifford , a keyboardist who's played on Stones albums and Mick's solo releases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC