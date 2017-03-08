Ita s only country, but he likes it: ...

Ita s only country, but he likes it: Mick Jagger featured on new Brad Paisley song

We already knew that John Fogerty will be featured on country superstar Brad Paisley 's upcoming album, Love and War , but now Paisley has revealed that an even more famous rock legend also contributed to the record Mick Jagger . The Rolling Stones frontman lends his vocals to song titled "Drive of Shame," which he co-wrote with Paisley and Matt Clifford , a keyboardist who's played on Stones albums and Mick's solo releases.

