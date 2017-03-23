Israel ignores UN demand against sett...

Israel ignores UN demand against settlements: diplomat

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Israel has ignored a United Nations resolution demanding it halt settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory that was criticized by the Trump administration, the world body's Middle East envoy said Friday. Although the UN Security Council resolution passed December 23 demanded that Israel immediately cease all settlement activities, "no such steps have been taken," envoy Nickolay Mladenov said in his first report to the council since the resolution was adopted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... Mar 22 jbuclker90 1
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan Mar 22 brtty johnson 1
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Mar 17 Reliable Phart 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Mar 16 Anonymous 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,830,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC