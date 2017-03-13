"Hold on to the Nights": Randy Houser...

"Hold on to the Nights": Randy Houser and 80's icon Richard Marx are up to something

"Wrote a pretty killer song with these two recently in Nashvegas," Marx shared on his socials , along with a photo of Randy and an unidentified co-writer. Randy posted the picture as well, agreeing that they "Had a great write".

