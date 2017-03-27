Go Behind the Scenes With Luke Bryan as He Shoots the Music Video for a oeFasta
Luke Bryan treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for his current single, "Fast." The almost-four-minute clip features footage of Luke shooting the video in the theater at Indiana University, FaceTiming with his son, Bo, playing basketball, talking about the song and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Sun
|Truth Hurts Hard
|127
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC