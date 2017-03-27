Go Behind the Scenes With Luke Bryan as He Shoots the Music Video for a oeFasta

Go Behind the Scenes With Luke Bryan ...

Go Behind the Scenes With Luke Bryan as He Shoots the Music Video for a "Fast"

Luke Bryan treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for his current single, "Fast." The almost-four-minute clip features footage of Luke shooting the video in the theater at Indiana University, FaceTiming with his son, Bo, playing basketball, talking about the song and more.

