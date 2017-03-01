Go back to the Honky Tonk days of country music at the Palace Theatre
A TRIBUTE concert to world famous country stars Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, and Jim Reeves is coming to Redditch's Palace Theatre. The velvet country voice of Patsy Cline caught the imagination of Sue Lowry who has been a lifelong fan of Patsy and country music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|Who-Bigest _fan
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|16 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC