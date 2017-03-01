Gift of gab, ready to go: Kelsea Ballerini scores a co-hosting gig next week
If you watched her on ABC's Greatest Hits last summer with Arsenio Hall , you already know that Kelsea Ballerini has the gift of gab. The "Yeah Boy" hitmaker will have another chance to show off her hosting skills later this month, when she stops by to sit in with the women of The Talk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Wed
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC