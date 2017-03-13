Ghana will end up deeper in the mire under Akufo-Addo - " Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration for forming the largest executive in the history of Ghana. According to him, the large size of Akufo-Addo's government shows he is lost on the priorities of the nation, insisting that this may end up sinking the country deeper in the mire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.