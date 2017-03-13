Ghana will end up deeper in the mire ...

Ghana will end up deeper in the mire under Akufo-Addo - " Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration for forming the largest executive in the history of Ghana. According to him, the large size of Akufo-Addo's government shows he is lost on the priorities of the nation, insisting that this may end up sinking the country deeper in the mire.

