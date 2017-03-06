General Assembly considers early voting
The General Assembly is considering joining 33 other states that allow early voting to help alleviate long lines at the polls and encourage more people to cast ballots. "I'm here because voters are demanding this," said Secretary of State Denise Merrill said.
