Garth Brooks says playing in Lubbock - like Disneyland'
So, when the country music legend found out he'd be playing five shows over four days this weekend in Lubbock, he just couldn't contain himself. "I'm going to be very honest with you, I thought we were done with Texas," Brooks said Thursday afternoon in Lubbock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Tue
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC