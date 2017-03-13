Garth Brooks' Bombshell & Beyond: 10 Socially Progressive Country Anthems
Last week, Garth Brooks revealed an alternate version of the music video for his 1992 single "We Shall Be Free," an inspirational song from his album The Chase that features the sort lyrics rarely heard on country radio: progressive. The newly unearthed clip, which Brooks debuted on his Facebook Live chat "Inside Studio G," had been updated from its original version in 2002 and incorporated footage from 9/11 alongside cameos from celebrities like Al Gore and Michael J. Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC