Garth Brooks' Bombshell & Beyond: 10 Socially Progressive Country Anthems

Last week, Garth Brooks revealed an alternate version of the music video for his 1992 single "We Shall Be Free," an inspirational song from his album The Chase that features the sort lyrics rarely heard on country radio: progressive. The newly unearthed clip, which Brooks debuted on his Facebook Live chat "Inside Studio G," had been updated from its original version in 2002 and incorporated footage from 9/11 alongside cameos from celebrities like Al Gore and Michael J. Fox.

