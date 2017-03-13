Frankie Ballard begins a a oeHelluva ...

Frankie Ballard begins a a oeHelluva Lifea with surprise wedding

With a nod to his new single, which is a cover of Bob Seger 's 1980 hit "You'll Accomp'ny Me," Frankie Ballard confirmed he tied the knot with girlfriend Christina Murphy over the weekend. Christina, who runs a vintage boot company, wore a traditional white gown, while Frankie rocked a tuxedo with a red pocket square.

