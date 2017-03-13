Florida Georgia Line Says Chainsmokers collabo will make "people jam their frickin' faces off"
When you put things out to the universe, they happen. Look no further for proof than what has to be one of the most unusual musical team-ups of the year: The Chainsmokers and superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|2 hr
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC