Financial inclusion: Ecobank partners...

Financial inclusion: Ecobank partners AMfB on Western Union Money Transfer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

To further boost financial inclusion in the country, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, penultimate week, entered into partnership with Accion Microfinance Bank to introduce Western Union Money Transfer Remittance services in some of its locations. Speaking at the flag off program in Lagos, Deputy Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Anthony Okpanachi, described the partnership as strategic and laudable, saying it is a proof of Okpanachi said that the collaboration will enable AMfB customers in the selected branches have access to Western Union's services provided by Ecobank, saying, "This is part of Agency banking which Ecobank pioneered in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Sat undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Sat Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC