Financial inclusion: Ecobank partners AMfB on Western Union Money Transfer
To further boost financial inclusion in the country, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, penultimate week, entered into partnership with Accion Microfinance Bank to introduce Western Union Money Transfer Remittance services in some of its locations. Speaking at the flag off program in Lagos, Deputy Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Anthony Okpanachi, described the partnership as strategic and laudable, saying it is a proof of Okpanachi said that the collaboration will enable AMfB customers in the selected branches have access to Western Union's services provided by Ecobank, saying, "This is part of Agency banking which Ecobank pioneered in Nigeria.
