Father-to-be Thomas Rhett, replaced b...

Father-to-be Thomas Rhett, replaced by a Snoogle

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

With not one - but two - little ones on the way, Thomas Rhett is already making some changes to his road life, as he heads out on his fast-selling Home Team Tour. "We took one whole side of bunks out and made a crib and like drawers," he says of the alterations he's made to his bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... 30 min tomin cali 3
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Tue EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) Feb 26 Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC