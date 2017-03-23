Faith Hill talks family, fame and agi...

Faith Hill talks family, fame and aging in "New Beauty" cover story

Superstar Faith Hill is pretty busy: she and husband Tim McGraw are releasing a new album and rehearsing for their upcoming Soul 2 Soul Tour 2017. But she still had time to sit down with New Beauty Magazine and talk about her family, fame and why turning 50 later this year really doesn't faze her.

