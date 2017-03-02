Evening with the Arts brings Nashville songwriters to Mt. JulietMt....
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's Evening with the Arts: Writers in the Round featured several notable Nashville songwriters perform at the school last Saturday. Billed as a night with Darryl Worley and friends, the event featured performances by Worley, Kenny Beard, Andy Griggs, Mark Narmore and Lauren Kleeberg, winner of the school's songwriting competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC