Even when shea s sick, Kelsea Ballerini cana t quit
Even though Kelsea Ballerini wasn't feeling well, she was determined to keep going this weekend on Thomas Rhett 's Home Team Tour. "Devastated I had to cancel my VIP and [meet-and-greet]," she tweeted in advance of her Saturday night performance in Dayton, Ohio, "but am trying to save the last little bit of my voice for the show tonight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Sat
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC