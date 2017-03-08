Even when shea s sick, Kelsea Ballerini cana t quit

Even though Kelsea Ballerini wasn't feeling well, she was determined to keep going this weekend on Thomas Rhett 's Home Team Tour. "Devastated I had to cancel my VIP and [meet-and-greet]," she tweeted in advance of her Saturday night performance in Dayton, Ohio, "but am trying to save the last little bit of my voice for the show tonight."

