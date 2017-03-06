Ed Sheeran says another collaboration...

Ed Sheeran says another collaboration with Taylor Swift - will definitely happen'

Read more: CISN Country 103.9 FM

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift famously teamed up for 2012's Everything Has Changed , but will this dynamic duo come together once again for another musical collaboration? E! News caught up with Sheeran at Sunday's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and he says another collaboration with Swift "will definitely happen" - although it won't be for awhile. "It will definitely happen again," Sheeran declared.

