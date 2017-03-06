Ed Sheeran hooked up with some of Tay...

Ed Sheeran hooked up with some of Taylor Swift's squad

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker was invited by his friend to join her as the opening act for the North American dates on her 'Red Tour' back in 2013. And while on the road Ed has now spilled that he ended up bedding some of 27-year-old Taylor's inner circle - which includes star babes such as Lorde, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

