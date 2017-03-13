Drake White and the Big Fire announced as performers at Carolina Country Music Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival announced Drake White and the Big Fire as performers Friday morning. Several CCMF tweets led up to the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Fri
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC