Don Warden, longtime manager of Dolly Parton, dies at age 87
Don Warden, the longtime manager of Dolly Parton who met the young country singer when she joined "The Porter Wagoner Show," has died. He was 87. Kirt Webster, spokesman for Parton, confirmed Monday that Warden died on Saturday.
