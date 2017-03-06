Dolly Parton to explore ancestry in new theater show
DOLLY PARTON: The "Jolene" singer, 71, told the story of her childhood in her TV film "Coat of Many Colors," and now wants to tell the story of her family's past in Tennessee.
