Do the Star Wars sway to this 1977 country song, "May the Force Be With You Always"
Tom T. Hall's "May the Force Be With You" always was the first single from his November 1977 album New Train Same Rider . The song hit number 13 on Billboard's "Hot Country Songs" chart and went to number 5 in Canada.
