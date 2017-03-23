Disney, Universal battle tax bill for Florida theme parks
This Nov. 8, 2016 file photo shows Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh, left, at an election party in Orlando, Fla., after he was re-elected to a second four-year term despite the thousands of dollars in donations theme park officials gave to his opponent. In lawsuits filed last year, the theme parks claimed that Singh's office had failed to use proper appraisal methodology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Wed
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Wed
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC