Darius Rucker and John Mellencamp cross paths for a new edition of "CMT Crossroads"

D arius Rucker teams up with rock legend John Mellencamp for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads , which premieres Friday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET. It's the latest of Mellencamp's many forays into country music: he collaborated with Keith Urban for a performance of "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" on the CMA Awards and sits on the Farm Aid board with Willie Nelson .

