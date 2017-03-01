Dailey & Vincent to be Inducted into Grand Ole Opry March 11th
Three-time IBMA Entertainers of the Year and multi-GrammyA -nominated super duo Dailey & Vincent are secheduled to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, March 11th. The duo are celebrating their tenth year together and they have made over 100 Opry appearances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Who-Bigest _fan
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Sat
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC