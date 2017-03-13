Country's night(s) to rock: CMA reveals mega-lineup for 2017 music festival

A few tickets still remain for CMA Music Festival's nightly shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, and if you don't have yours yet, this year's lineup should be motivation to hurry. The Country Music Association revealed the full roster Friday on ABC's Good Morning America , with Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers set to kick off the big concerts at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 8. Brett Eldredge , Cole Swindell , Dierks Bentley , Miranda Lambert , and Luke Bryan will keep the stadium rockin' the rest of the night.

