Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane at Mohegan Sun Arena
Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane opens for Florida Georgia Line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane opens for Florida Georgia Line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Everyone has their guilty pleasures. Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane isn't afraid to admit that one of his is watching TV's reality romance series "The Bachelor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Who-Bigest _fan
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Sat
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC