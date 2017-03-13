Country Singer Morgan Wallen Reflects On 'The Way I Talk'

Morgan Wallen moved to Nashville in July 2015 to follow his dreams of a career in music, and his tremendous talent led him to being signed by Big Loud Records. Fast forward to 2017, and the Sneedville, Tennessee born singer/songwriter released his EP and single of the same name The Way I Talk , and is now working on a full-length album while touring with Florida Georgia Line on their Dig Your Roots Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HTZ FM.