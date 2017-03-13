Country Singer Morgan Wallen Reflects...

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Reflects On 'The Way I Talk'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HTZ FM

Morgan Wallen moved to Nashville in July 2015 to follow his dreams of a career in music, and his tremendous talent led him to being signed by Big Loud Records. Fast forward to 2017, and the Sneedville, Tennessee born singer/songwriter released his EP and single of the same name The Way I Talk , and is now working on a full-length album while touring with Florida Georgia Line on their Dig Your Roots Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HTZ FM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... 12 hr Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC