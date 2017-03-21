Country singer Keith Urban stops by Global News Morning ahead of ripCORD World Tour
Country singer Keith Urban joins Global's Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan to talk about his latest album "ripCORD" as well as his upcoming summer world tour. March 16, 2017.
