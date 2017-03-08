Country Music's CMA Foundation to hon...

Country Music's CMA Foundation to honor music teachers with dinner hosted by Little Big Town

Music teachers from across the country will attend a celebratory dinner on April 26 to be honored as the 2017 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence. The 2nd annual event will be hosted by Little Big Town and held at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the home of the CMA Music Festival's nightly concerts.

