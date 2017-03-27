Country music icons tour as duo
Dale Watson and Ray Benson will perform as the duo Dale and Ray Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. Both hailing from the Bedsore, Texas, area, Watson and Benson have each worked their way through the local bars and clubs over the years, entertaining crowds with their own classic country and Western styles - but the January release of "Dale and Ray" marks the first time they have recorded an album together.
