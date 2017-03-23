Country Legends set to perform March 27 in Winsloe
"This show has been seeing sellout crowds at all venues and plays tribute to some of the great country music singers of the past 100 years," a news release states. In a casual atmosphere, some of P.E.I.'s best-known musicians will portray country music greats.
