Cool things to do in Huntsville, March 5-11

13 hrs ago

Development nonprofit Downtown Huntsville Inc. has brought in a high-tech bike share program for our high-tech city. Download the Zagster app for hourly, monthly and annual memberships to utilize the 40 cruiser-style bicycles available from eight downtown area stations.

