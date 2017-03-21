Civil suit in long-running same-sex c...

Civil suit in long-running same-sex custody case to proceed

A lawsuit filed by a Vermont woman whose former civil union partner fled the country with their child rather than share custody is being allowed to proceed because one of the defendants is set to be sentenced in a separate case. U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions also expanded the suit Monday to include a number of organizations and individuals alleged to have been involved in the flight from Virginia of Lisa Miller and her daughter to avoid sharing custody with Janet Jenkins.

